Report: Ex-USWNT Coach Ellis Has Talks With D.C. United

Report: Former USWNT Coach Jill Ellis Interviews With D.C. United

Former U.S. women's national team coach Jill Ellis is under consideration for D.C. United's coaching vacancy, according to The Washington Post's Steven Goff. 

Ellis reportedly met with D.C. United officials for "informal" talks last week, per Goff. She is the first woman to be considered for an MLS coaching position in the league’s 24-year history.

Ellis is likely the most decorated candidate on D.C. United's list of potential hires. She is a two-time FIFA women’s coach of the year and led the USWNT to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. Ellis stepped down as the national team head coach in July 2019 but remains employed by the U.S. Soccer Federation. 

"The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said in a statement after resigning. “I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them. I want to sincerely thank the world class coaches and staff with whom I’ve had the privilege to work - they are quintessential professionals and even better people."

D.C. United has cast a wide net in its coaching search as it looks to replace former head coach Ben Olsen. New York Red Bulls coach Chris Armas and U.S. under-23 coach Jason Kreis are reportedly among many under consideration alongside Ellis. 

