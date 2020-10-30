SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Ex-FIFA Official Guilty on Minor Charge, PSG President Acquitted in Corruption Case

Author:
Publish date:

BELLINZONA, Switzerland (AP) — A former high-ranking FIFA official was convicted Friday in a corruption case in Switzerland, while the president of Paris Saint-Germain was acquitted.

Jérôme Valcke was found guilty of a lesser change of forging documents linked to World Cup broadcasting deals in Italy and Greece. He was acquitted of accepting bribes and criminal mismanagement while he was FIFA secretary general from 2007-15.

Valcke was given a 120-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay FIFA 1.75 million euros ($2 million) in restitution. Prosecutors had asked for a three-year sentence.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaïfi, who is also a Qatari soccer and television executive, was cleared of a single charge of inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

That charge was linked to Valcke’s use of a vacation home in Italy about six years ago. At the time, FIFA renewed World Cup rights in the Middle East and North Africa for Qatari broadcaster beIN Media Group, which is led by al-Khelaïfi.

“Today’s verdict is a total vindication,” al-Khelaïfi said in a statement. “It restores my faith in the rule of law and in due process, after four years of baseless allegations, fictitious charges and constant smears of my reputation.”

Al-Khelaïfi, who is a minister in Qatar’s government and a member of the UEFA executive committee, was not linked to the bribery charge against Valcke.

A third defendant, Greek marketing agency executive Dinos Deris, was acquitted on charges of active corruption with Valcke and inciting him.

Valcke’s conviction, albeit on a minor charge, is the first secured by the Swiss prosecutors who began investigating FIFA and international soccer officials six years ago.

YOU MAY LIKE

Keytrudammqb

cam thumb
Play
Video

Should the Finger Be Pointed at Cam Newton for the Patriots Struggles?

Cam Newton called New England's game against Buffalo this weekend a must-win. And given the Patriots struggles, it'll be hard to believe their season would still be salvageable if they lost to the Bills. But how much of what has happened thus far should be placed on Cam's ...read more

  • 5 minutes ago
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Em, Sit Em: Running Backs
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Running Backs - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 8 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

blake-snell
Play
MLB

What Was Behind Rays' Disastrous Game 6? A Lack of Trust

In one isolated moment, Kevin Cash did not trust a left-hander against Mookie Betts, when the numbers suggested he should.

Ime Udoka

ronnie-stanley-extension-ravens
Play
NFL

Ravens Sign LT Ronnie Stanley to Five-Year Extension

Stanley becomes the second-highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL behind the Texans' Laremy Tunsil.

Moise-Kean-PSG
Play
Soccer

Moise Kean Forces His Way Into PSG's Plans

With Neymar injured and Mauro Icardi out of form, Kean has taken advantage of playing time with PSG and seems poised to contribute in a big way.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Em, Sit Em: Quarterbacks
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 8 Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 8 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.