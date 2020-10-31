How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Huesca: Online, TV Channel, Start Time

SI.com
Real Madrid vs. Huesca Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid return to action after a rollercoaster week to take on underdogs Huesca. 

Zinedine Zidane's team beat FC Barcelona 3-1 in El Clasico, but they have been struggling in the Champions League. The squad lost to Shakhtar at home (2-3) but then scored two late goals to draw 2-2 with Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday. 

But in La Liga, Real Madrid is just a single point behind leaders Real Sociedad. Huesca, on the other hand, is winless with five draws and two defeats so far this season in La Liga, following promotion from the second division.

Real Madrid will be without Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola and Martin Odegaard, but Mariano Diaz was brought back into the squad ahead of Saturday's matchup. José Ignacio Fernández Iglesias, known as Nacho, is still doubtful after suffering a tight injury during the team's 3-1 win over Barcelona. Thibaut Courtois, who is overcoming a muscular strain, is likely to be in the starting IX. 

Huesca's Pedro Lopez and Mikel Rico are expected to miss the game due to injury and coronavirus respectively. Shinji Okazaki is also out due to injury, being replaced by Sandro Ramírez.

The Oscenses won the 2019-20 Segunda Division, earning their way to the top division, but fell to Real Sociedad 4-1 last weekend. They hope having Ramírez and Rafa Mir on the front lines will help catch Madrid off guard. 

Mir has contributed two of the team's five goals in their first seven games. He's taken 18 shots in the league so far, the same as Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez and Barca’s Lionel Messi.

How to Watch:

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Live stream available via beIN SPORTS USA, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A.

