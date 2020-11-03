How to Watch Manchester City vs. Olympiakos

Manchester City will look to stay undefeated in the Champions League on Tuesday as it faces Olympiakos.

The Premier League squad enters Tuesday's match 2–0 in the Champions League following wins over Porto and Marseille. Manchester City has uncharacteristically struggled on the domestic circuit to start the season, currently sitting 10th with a 3–1–2 record.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

Olympiakos currently sits third in Group C in Champions League, though it's still within striking distance of advancing past the group stage. Olympiakos is tied with Porto with three points, though it lost its most recent match Champions League match on Oct. 27.

Man City will be a bit shorthanded for the match, with Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy all ruled out. Gabriel Jesus is an injury doubt as well for Pep Guardiola's side.

The match is the first meeting between the two sides in their history, and Guardiola isn't taking it lightly despite Man City being favored to win.

"It’s the Champions League. You cannot fake a step. If you do, you struggle," he said. "You know the UCL, you have to secure home games and win at least one away. We did it, winning in Marseille. But we know we have to secure points at home. It (winning) would be a big step to qualifying for next round."