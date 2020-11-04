SI.com
SOCCER
RB Leipzig vs. PSG Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

It's only been 78 days since RB Leipzig and PSG met in the semifinal of last season's UEFA Champions League, with PSG prevailing decisively. 

Both clubs clubs are eager to find a victory after a bumpy start to the 2020-21 campaign. RB Leipzig fell to Manchester United 5-0 in its last match, the club's worst European defeat and the heaviest ever in the Champions League group stage by a German team since 2014, when Schalke 04 lost 5-0 to Chelsea.

PSG also lost to Manchester United. The English side leads the group with two wins in two matches entering Wednesday. 

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a seven-day free trial. You can also watch on CBS All Access

Coming into the match at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, PSG has won nine of its last 14 away UEFA Champions League group stage competitions and is unbeaten in the club's last six. 

For Leipzig, winning this match is crucial in order to progress to the knockout stages for a second successive season. The clubs are level on points in the Champions League after both beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0. 

News broke on Tuesday that PSG would be without Kylian Mbappe due to a thigh injury. Forwards Neymar (hamstring) and Mauro Icardi (knee) are already on the sidelines. Five other players are also out on Wednesday. 

As for Leipzig, they too are missing key players. Marcel Halstenberg (muscular), Fabrice Hartmann (knee), Lucas Klostermann (knee) and Konrad Laimer (ankle) are all ruled out for the matchup. 

