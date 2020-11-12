How to Watch USMNT vs. Wales

The U.S. men's national soccer team will finally take the pitch against Wales at Liberty Stadium in Swansea on Thursday, marking only USA's second match this year after beating Costa Rica in early February.

The two sides were supposed to meet in March; however, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

This will be only the second time the two have competed against each other, the last being in 2003 when USA beat Wales 2-0 in a friendly in California.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter selected a predominately European-based squad aside from LA Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget and Brazil-based midfielder Johnny Cardoso. Lletget replaced Josh Sargent, who wasn't released by Werder Bremen due to coronavirus protocols in the club's region.

The roster features the next generation of the sport with 14 members on the roster being 20 years old or younger, including ten players looking for their first cap with USMNT. Only three players are 26 or older.

Some notable names on the 24-man roster include Barcelona fullback Sergino Dest (20), Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna (17), Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie (22), Lille's Timothy Weah (20) and RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (21).

With USA's team is relatively young and, therefore, less experienced, Wales is expected to rest some of its key players given that the team will return to the pitch against Ireland on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League.

The Dragons have only lost one of their five matches in 2020, but have been unbeaten in the last two fixtures with clean sheets in both. Since 2019, the national team has won seven of its 11 competitions (D3, L1).

Ahead of the match against Wales, Adams said that the USMNT is planning to show support for racial justice.

"We just want to continue to educate the people about what's going on and continuing to happen," Adams said at Monday's media availability. "The most important part is to progress and move forward, so I think there'll be something on game day that we do.

"But the internal discussions have been great within the team of supporting one another, sharing each other's beliefs."