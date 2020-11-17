How to Watch Peru vs. Argentina

Peru and Argentina cap the fourth matchday in CONMEBOL's 2022 World Cup qualifying competition on Tuesday, when they meet in Lima's Estadio Nacional.

Both enter off disappointing results, with Peru falling 2-0 to Chile thanks to a pair of first-half goals from Arturo Vidal, while Argentina was held at home to a 1-1 draw by Paraguay in a match marred by VAR controversy that nullified what would've been a go-ahead goal by Lionel Messi.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match and all South American World Cup qualifiers via Fanatiz, a pay-per-view service. Sign up for a free trial here.

With only one point from its first three qualifiers, Peru is in dire need of result or else it risks falling well off the pace early in the qualifying gauntlet. In the attack, Peru has been overly reliant on forward Andre Carrillo, who has three of the side's four goals, while defensively, only Bolivia (10) has conceded more goals than Peru's eight.

Argentina has struggled as well, though it has managed to find a way to extract points out of each of its qualifiers to date and sits second in the table entering Tuesday with seven points. Messi & Co. have scored just four goals in three games, but a stout defensive effort has limited opponents to just two goals, which matches Brazil for fewest concessions.

The top four teams in the CONMEBOL table will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the fifth-place side will go into an intercontinental playoff for one more place at the competition.