SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Marta, Orlando Pride and Brazil Star Soccer Player, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced on Saturday that star soccer player Marta tested positive for COVID-19. 

She reportedly has to drop out of Brazil's upcoming camp and friendlies. 

Marta is considered one of the greatest female soccer players of all time. She's a a six-time winner of the FIFA World Player of the Year award (2006–10 and 2018). She holds the record for most goals scored at FIFA World Cup tournaments (17).

She was also the first footballer (of either gender) to score at five World Cup editions, which was matched by Christine Sinclair in 2019.

Marta was a member of the Brazilian national teams that won the silver medal at the 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. As for World Cup awards, she's received the Golden Ball award as the best player and the Golden Boot award as the top scorer during the 2007 Women's World Cup after leading Brazil to the final.

YOU MAY LIKE

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet dribbles up the court
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Raptors, VanVleet Agree to Four-Year Deal

Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo dribbles against the Miami Heat
Play
NBA

Grading Rajon Rondo's Two-Year Deal With the Hawks

Rajon Rondo will reportedly sign a two-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks. The Crossover grades the deal.

marta-brazil-orlando-insider.jpg
Play
Soccer

Brazilian Soccer Player Marta Tests Positive for COVID-19

Marta, considered one of the greatest female soccer players of all time, holds the record for most goals scored at FIFA World Cup tournaments (17).

2020-NBA-TOP50-FA-1
Play
NBA

2020 NBA Free Agency Rankings: Top 50 Players

From Anthony Davis to Langston Galloway, The Crossover ranked the best available free agents.

Raiders
Play
NFL

Report: Raiders Activate 7 From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The players tested negative throughout the week and will be active on the team's 53-man roster for Sunday.

Drew McIntyre_courtesy WWE (2)
Play
Wrestling

'Survivor Series' Perfect Opportunity for Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre seeks to create an unforgettable moment with Roman Reigns, showing that he is every bit equal in their 'Survivor Series' match.

Orlando City SC forward Tesho Akindele (13) celebrates his goal with forward Nani (17) during the second half against the Montreal Impact at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Play
Soccer

Wild Penalty Shootout Gives Orlando City Playoff Win

Orlando City GK Gallese was sent off for a second yellow after being caught a step off the line on review, and a defender had to go in goal.

gordon-hayward-hand-surgery
Play
NBA

Hornets Make Shocking Move With Gordon Hayward Signing

The Hornet signed Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $120 million deal. This is a risk for Charlotte. Let's grade the move