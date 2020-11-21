Brazilian Soccer Player Marta Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced on Saturday that star soccer player Marta tested positive for COVID-19.

She reportedly has to drop out of Brazil's upcoming camp and friendlies.

Marta is considered one of the greatest female soccer players of all time. She's a a six-time winner of the FIFA World Player of the Year award (2006–10 and 2018). She holds the record for most goals scored at FIFA World Cup tournaments (17).

She was also the first footballer (of either gender) to score at five World Cup editions, which was matched by Christine Sinclair in 2019.

Marta was a member of the Brazilian national teams that won the silver medal at the 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. As for World Cup awards, she's received the Golden Ball award as the best player and the Golden Boot award as the top scorer during the 2007 Women's World Cup after leading Brazil to the final.