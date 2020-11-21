Wild Penalty Shootout Gives Orlando City Playoff Win

SI.com
Orlando City Earns Playoff Win After Wild Penalty Shootout

It all came down to Orlando City centerback Rodrigo Schlegel. 

The 23-year-old tugged on the goalkeeper gloves, scrunching his face as he jogged towards the goal in the final minutes of the Orlando City vs. NYCFC. 

The MLS playoff game had come down to a penalty shootout. 

After saving the first penalty kick, star goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was sent off for a second yellow card moments later after being caught a step off the line on review. The fifth penalty had to be repeated, but Orlando couldn't sub in another goalkeeper, so in came Schlegel.

The defender didn't even jump when the first penalty kick came flying his way. However, during the second shot, he threw his body into the air, blocking away the game-winning shot with his outstretched hands.

But, the game wasn't over just yet.

Orlando City winger Benji Michel was the one who sealed the Lions' victory. He took two steps before planting the third, launching the ball into the top-left corner of the goal.

Purple smoke flooded the air as fans cheered in the stands and the team celebrated moving on to the eastern conference playoffs.

The Lions earned an elimination playoff win over NYCFC 1-1 (6-5 penalty kicks) despite finishing two men down due to ejections. They survived two overtime periods and a truly 2020 penalty kick series. 

