How to Watch Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United looks to bounce back from its surprise defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir when it hosts the Turkish titleholders in a Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Istanbul captured its first win in the group stage with a 2–1 victory over United earlier this month. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will look for a win to remain atop the Group H standings before tough matchups against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig. The Red Devils likely only need four points from their remaining three fixtures to qualify for the knockout stages.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

United is coming off its first home win of the Premier League season with a 1–0 victory over West Brom on Saturday. While struggling against Slaven Bilic's side, United squeaked out a win thanks to Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes's twice-taken penalty.

Istanbul's most recent away game ended in a 3–2 loss to Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig. The club faces United likely needing a point to stay in contention for the round of 16. Istanbul's Matchday 3 victory over the Red Devils was arguably one of its greatest in team history, and it will be fueled by that momentum heading into Tuesday.

United fans are looking forward to Rafael da Silva's return to Old Trafford since his departure in 2015. The Brazilian defender became popular during his 170 appearances with United before he was sent to Lyon. Rafa completed a transfer to Istanbul this summer and was key in the Turkish side's Matchday 3 win.