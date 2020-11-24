How to Watch Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Manchester United looks to bounce back from its surprise defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir when it hosts the Turkish titleholders in a Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Istanbul captured its first win in the group stage with a 2–1 victory over United earlier this month. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will look for a win to remain atop the Group H standings before tough matchups against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig. The Red Devils likely only need four points from their remaining three fixtures to qualify for the knockout stages. 

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access

United is coming off its first home win of the Premier League season with a 1–0 victory over West Brom on Saturday. While struggling against Slaven Bilic's side, United squeaked out a win thanks to Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes's twice-taken penalty.

Istanbul's most recent away game ended in a 3–2 loss to Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig. The club faces United likely needing a point to stay in contention for the round of 16. Istanbul's Matchday 3 victory over the Red Devils was arguably one of its greatest in team history, and it will be fueled by that momentum heading into Tuesday. 

United fans are looking forward to Rafael da Silva's return to Old Trafford since his departure in 2015. The Brazilian defender became popular during his 170 appearances with United before he was sent to Lyon. Rafa completed a transfer to Istanbul this summer and was key in the Turkish side's Matchday 3 win.

YOU MAY LIKE

Morata-Juventus-Champions-League
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Juventus vs. Ferencváros

The two sides meet in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Greenwood-Solksjaer-Manchester-United
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

The two sides meet in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

PSG-Made-In-Paris
Play
Soccer

How to Watch PSG vs. RB Leipzig

The two sides meet in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Lionel-Messi-Barcelona-Calm
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona

The two sides meet in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Joel-Matip-Liverpool-Defense
Play
Soccer

Joel Matip Is Liverpool's Last Constant in Defense

Liverpool's back line has been decimated by injuries, something that Matip is all too familiar with himself.

Klay Thompson Stephen Curry
Play
NBA

Stephen Curry Calls Klay Thompson's Injury a 'Gut Punch'

Thompson tore his Achilles last Wednesday, just hours before the 2020 NBA draft.

kris-bryant
Play
MLB

Cubs Face Franchise-Altering Decisions This Winter

With Theo Epstein out of the picture, Chicago's new leadership team has a monumental task ahead of it.

mets-celebrate
Play
MLB

How the Mets Can Transform Into Instant Contenders

With deeper pockets than ever before, New York can shop in the gourmet section this winter to create a path to October.