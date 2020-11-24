How to Watch PSG vs. RB Leipzig

SI.com
PSG vs. RB Leipzig Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, Time

PSG and RB Leipzig will square off in a potentially pivotal Champions League match on Tuesday, with their group wide open as the group stage moves beyond the halfway point.

Man United and RB Leipzig both have six points, while PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir both have three entering Tuesday's action. A PSG win would further clutter the possibilities for the group, while a PSG loss would put the 2020 finalists in jeopardy of not getting out of the group.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

PSG has struggled in the Champions League thus far in 2020-21, currently sitting in third place following a 2-1 loss to Leipzig in the reverse fixture on Matchday 3. The two sides also met in the Champions League semifinals in August, with PSG easing its way to a 3-0 victory in Portugal before ultimately losing to Bayern Munich in the final. The heat is on manager Thomas Tuchel, whose feud with sporting director Leonardo has become apparent through comments made in recent weeks. 

RB Leipzig bounced back after being thrashed by Man United to beat PSG and improve its chances at returning to the knockout stage after its best-ever finish in 2020. It conceded first to PSG in their previous matchup, with Angel Di Maria scoring six minutes in, only for ex-PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg to score on either side of halftime to secure the important three points.

