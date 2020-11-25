SI.com
SOCCER
Report: Argentina Legend Diego Maradona Dies at 60

Diego Maradona died of a heart attack in his home on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. He was 60 years old. 

Maradona underwent surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain on Nov. 4. He was released from the hospital eight days later and began to rehab in his home.

Maradona is one of the most decorated stars in soccer history. He tallied 259 career goals in nearly two decades of club competition and recorded 34 goals in 91 caps for the Argentina national team.

Maradona is perhaps best known for his pair of goals in the 1986 World Cup final as Argentina defeated West Germany. His "Hand of God" goal against England in the quarterfinal remains one of the most controversial in World Cup history.

One of the greatest players in soccer history turned to managing in recent decades. Maradona was the national coach for Argentina from 2008-10, most recently leading Argentinian clubs Dorados de Sinaloa and Gimnasia de La Plata.

Maradona is recognized as perhaps the greatest player of the 20th century. He and Brazilian legend Pele were named joint winners of the FIFA Player of the Century award in December 2000.

