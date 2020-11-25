How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid

European giants Inter Milan and Real Madrid will face off in a Champions League clash at San Siro on Wednesday.

Both clubs got off to underwhelming starts in Group B and sit in the last two spots at the midway point.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Real and Inter previously faced off in Group B at the Bernabeu on Nov. 3. Despite their two-goal lead, Los Blancos nearly blew it until the Brazilian duo of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo saved the club. Rodrygo, brought on by manager Zinedine Zidane as a late substitute, scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute off a pass from Vinicius Jr. The 3–2 victory put Real one point behind leader Borussia Moenchengladbach and two ahead of last-placed Inter.

The Italians drew their opening two Champions League games vs. Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk before falling to Real. Inter is coming off a strong 4–2 victory over Torino in Serie A. After being down 2–0 to the visitors, the Nerazzurri marched back to score four goals in the final 30 minutes.

Manager Antonio Conte's side has only won two of its last nine matches in all competitions and has just two points in Group B. Inter will need to be in top form to pull off its first Champions League win of the campaign over Real.

Los Blancos' latest La Liga match, a 1–1 draw against Villarreal, didn't provide them with much momentum heading into Wednesday's match. However, Monchengladbach and Shakhtar will play hours before Inter and Real's contest, and if the game ends with the top two teams' points shared, the Spanish champions can jump to the No. 1 spot.