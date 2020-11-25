How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

European giants Inter Milan and Real Madrid will face off in a Champions League clash at San Siro on Wednesday.

Both clubs got off to underwhelming starts in Group B and sit in the last two spots at the midway point.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access

Real and Inter previously faced off in Group B at the Bernabeu on Nov. 3. Despite their two-goal lead, Los Blancos nearly blew it until the Brazilian duo of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo saved the club. Rodrygo, brought on by manager Zinedine Zidane as a late substitute, scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute off a pass from Vinicius Jr. The 3–2 victory put Real one point behind leader Borussia Moenchengladbach and two ahead of last-placed Inter.

The Italians drew their opening two Champions League games vs. Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk before falling to Real. Inter is coming off a strong 4–2 victory over Torino in Serie A. After being down 2–0 to the visitors, the Nerazzurri marched back to score four goals in the final 30 minutes. 

Manager Antonio Conte's side has only won two of its last nine matches in all competitions and has just two points in Group B. Inter will need to be in top form to pull off its first Champions League win of the campaign over Real.

Los Blancos' latest La Liga match, a 1–1 draw against Villarreal, didn't provide them with much momentum heading into Wednesday's match. However, Monchengladbach and Shakhtar will play hours before Inter and Real's contest, and if the game ends with the top two teams' points shared, the Spanish champions can jump to the No. 1 spot.

YOU MAY LIKE

shiffin-portrait-lead
Play
Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin's Way Back After Nightmarish Year

After the death of her father, the pandemic and a severe back injury, Mikaela Shiffrin has a new outlook on her career.

world-cup-1986-arg-belg-maradona-5cffa0bc2e344fb63b000001.jpg
Play
Soccer

Sports World Pays Tribute to Diego Maradona

Soccer lost one of its biggest icons on Wednesday when Argentinian legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60.

Maradona-Obit
Play
Soccer

Diego Maradona Was a Timeless Icon

The Argentine legend's career was marked by extremes, but he was beloved every step of the way.

Diego-Maradona-Birthday
Soccer

Argentina Legend Diego Maradona Dies at 60

Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack in his home.

Real-Madrid-Inter-Milan-UCL
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid

European giants Inter Milan and Real Madrid will face off at San Siro during Matchday 4 of the Champions League.

svp-rock-al-michaels
Play
Extra Mustard

10 Things We're Thankful For in Sports Media

From The Rock's Instagram to outstanding NFL broadcasters, we're giving thanks.

bismack-biyombo-lead
Play
NBA

How One Coach Changed Bismack Biyombo's Career

Hornets center Bismack Biyombo shares the story behind his "Change Agent," a former coach who jump-started his career.

turkey
Play
MLB

Baseball's Last Turkey

There is more than one Turkey in MLB history. But this is the story of who we can only assume is baseball's last turkey.