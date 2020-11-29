How to Watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Two of the top teams in the Premier League will face off when Tottenham visits Chelsea on Sunday.

Tottenham (20 points) enters the weekend with a slim advantage over Chelsea (18 points) in the Premier League table. A victory for Chelsea would move the Blues above Spurs, who sit atop the league.

How to Watch:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or NBCSports.com.

Chelsea has won its last three Premier League matches against Tottenham, but in September, Spurs beat Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup.

Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane have powered Tottenham's attack during the 2020-21 Premier League campaign. Heung-min has recorded nine goals and two assists while Kane has totaled seven goals and nine assists in nine matches played.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has been led by Timo Werner, who has recorded four goals and two assists through nine matches played. Kurt Zouma, Tammy Abraham and Jorginho closely follow with three goals apiece.

Tottenham enters Sunday on an eight-game unbeaten streak in Premier League play while Chelsea has not lost in its last seven league matches. Spurs have won just one of their last 34 away games against Chelsea in any competition but have yet to lose on the road this season in Premier League contests (4-0-0).

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham will be played without fans at Stamford Bridge in London amid the COVID-19 pandemic.