How to Watch Liverpool vs. Ajax

Liverpool vs. Ajax Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Liverpool will aim to advance to the round of 16 of the Champions League with a win over Ajax on Tuesday.

A victory against the Dutch side would ensure the Reds reach the knockout stage for the fourth season in a row.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access

Atalanta shockingly defeated an injury-ravaged Liverpool, 2–0, at Anfield last week after scoring two second-half goals in four minutes. It marked the Reds' first group stage loss at home since October 2014.

"The boys are completely disappointed, frustrated, but really, we don't have time for it, to be honest, just get fresh legs as quick as possible and go again," manager Jürgen Klopp said after the loss.

"We were not at our best, but we need to pick ourselves up and go again next week."

Liverpool won their first three games in this year's campaign without conceding, beating both Ajax and Atalanta away and Midtjylland at home. 

The Reds remains atop Group D with nine points, two ahead of both Ajax and Atalanta, while Midtjylland has yet to earn any. The Premier League champions will need to dig deep against a surging Ajax to get the final three points necessary.

Erik ten Hag's side has won its last six games across all competitions and scored an impressive 23 goals in that stretch. 

Ajax picked up their first Group D points on Matchday 2 with a 2–2 draw at Atalanta before beating Midtjylland 2–1 in Denmark and 3–1 in the Netherlands.

