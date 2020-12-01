How to Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Real Madrid will look to advance to the round of 16 of the Champions League when the club faces Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Zinedine Zidane's side sits in second place in Group B, three points ahead of third-place Shakhtar. A win would send them to the knockout round of the competition.

Shakhtar still has a shot at qualifying for the round of 16, but it would need a win or at the very least a draw on Tuesday to keep hope alive before the team's final group game against Inter Milan.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access

Los Blancos were stunned at home in Saturday's loss to Deportivo Alaves, 2–1, to extend their winless streak in La Liga to three games. Real had 20 shots but didn't manage to score until the 86th minute. 

The Spanish champions have struggled lately after being trounced by Valencia in early November and being held 1–1 by Villarreal in La Liga a week ago. 

In the first match of their group-stage campaign, the Ukrainian side shocked Los Blancos 3–2 at the Bernabeu. In 2015, Real came away with a 4–3 victory at Shakhtar under Rafael Benitez.

Luis Castro's side has only taken only one point from their last three UCL fixtures and has not scored again since beating Real Madrid.

YOU MAY LIKE

Derek Carr, Raiders
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Fantasy Football Droppables: Tough Schedule Upcoming for Derek Carr

Here is a list of players you can safely cut ties with ahead of Week 13.

Greg-Vanney-Toronto-FC
Play
Soccer

Toronto FC Coach Vanney Steps Down

Vanney led TFC through its most successful and decorated period as a franchise.

ncaa-basketball-logo
Play
College Basketball

Tracking College Basketball COVID-19 Schedule Changes

Stay up to date with all the latest college basketball cancellations caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

kemba-walker-boston-celtics
NBA

Kemba Walker Out Until January After Stem Cell Injection

Walker is expected to return to on-court activities in early December.

Zidane-Inter-Real-Madrid-UCL
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be looking to advance to the round of 16 of the Champions League when it faces Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz is tackled
Play
Extra Mustard

The Eagles Benefited From One of the Season’s Worst Calls

It was as clear-cut of an intentional grounding penalty as you’ll ever see, but no flag was thrown.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) breaks free for a touchdown against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl.
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Recognizing Non-Heisman Contenders

The Dash salutes four players who won't win the Heisman Trophy this year, but still are worth recognizing and celebrating.

mlb-all-century-horizontal
Play
MLB

Celebrating the Best Players of the 21st Century–Without the Cheaters

We put together a way-too-early All-Century team, highlighting the best (steroid-free) players from 2000-2020.