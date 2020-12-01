How to Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid will look to advance to the round of 16 of the Champions League when the club faces Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Zinedine Zidane's side sits in second place in Group B, three points ahead of third-place Shakhtar. A win would send them to the knockout round of the competition.

Shakhtar still has a shot at qualifying for the round of 16, but it would need a win or at the very least a draw on Tuesday to keep hope alive before the team's final group game against Inter Milan.

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Los Blancos were stunned at home in Saturday's loss to Deportivo Alaves, 2–1, to extend their winless streak in La Liga to three games. Real had 20 shots but didn't manage to score until the 86th minute.

The Spanish champions have struggled lately after being trounced by Valencia in early November and being held 1–1 by Villarreal in La Liga a week ago.

In the first match of their group-stage campaign, the Ukrainian side shocked Los Blancos 3–2 at the Bernabeu. In 2015, Real came away with a 4–3 victory at Shakhtar under Rafael Benitez.

Luis Castro's side has only taken only one point from their last three UCL fixtures and has not scored again since beating Real Madrid.