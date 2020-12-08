PSG, Basaksehir Walk Off After Official's Alleged Racial Slur

SI.com
Istanbul Basaksehir and PSG Walk off Pitch After Official's Alleged Racial Slur

The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir has been interrupted after players walked off the field on Tuesday after alleging a fourth official used a racial slur against an assistant coach.

Players from the Turkish team were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by the match referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying that the fourth official had used a racial term against Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off.

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official—Sebastian Coltescu of Romania—explain himself, while PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation. Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said "you are racist" to Coltescu.

The score was 0–0 when the incident took place about 15 minutes into the match.

