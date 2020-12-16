Morata's Empty-Net, Back-Heel Attempt Fails Spectacularly

Alvaro Morata has had his fair share of goals chalked off for offside this season, but he took matters into his own hands (or back of his heel, more accurately) to flub a chance to score Wednesday for Juventus vs. Atalanta.

Morata inexplicably opted for a razzle-dazzle back-heel attempt when facing an open net, after he'd initially been played through by U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie. Instead of continuing to go at the goalkeeper, Morata laid off a pass to Cristiano Ronaldo, which wasn't hit hard enough and allowed goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini to make a play on the ball. It ricocheted back into Morata's path, though, and instead of simply turning and tapping into an empty net, Morata did this:

The move was a throwback to a moment Mario Balotelli had in a summer friendly vs. the LA Galaxy, when he was playing for Manchester City in 2011. Balotelli, in that game, at least had the gall to pull off the back-heel while in the middle of taking on the goalkeeper. He was immediately pulled off by manager Roberto Mancini.

Morata, meanwhile, played on for Juve, which took the lead less than 20 minutes later through Federico Chiesa's fantastic long-range finish.