How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad

Barcelona and Real Sociedad meet on Wednesday in La Liga, with both clubs enduring a bit of a role reversal.

It's Real Sociedad that tops the table in Spain's top flight, while Barcelona is languishing in eighth place entering the league's midweek slate.

The nine-point gap between the two is a little misleading, with Barcelona holding two games in hand, but Lionel Messi & Co. risk falling further out of the title picture if they cannot secure a victory at Camp Nou.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

It's been a tumultuous season for Barcelona, following a tumultuous summer in which the club was humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals and Messi made it clear he wanted to leave. New manager Ronald Koeman has not been a cure-all, with the Blaugrana dropping domestic results to the likes of Cadiz and Getafe and losing key matches against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. They did eke out three points over the weekend by edging Levante, 1-0, on a late goal by Messi.

Real Sociedad enters the day level on 26 points with the two Madrid powers, though Atletico has two games in hand on both. There are signs that the Basque club's early season dominance is slipping, with three straight draws against the likes of Villarreal, Alaves and Eibar resulting in six dropped points

Mikel Oyarzabal leads the club–and is tied for the lead in La Liga–with seven goals.