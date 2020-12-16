USMNT's Weah Scores Again for Lille

SI.com
SOCCER
USMNT's Tim Weah Scores Another Goal for Ligue 1-Leading Lille

Author:
Publish date:

Tim Weah's resurgence at Lille continues.

The U.S. men's national team forward came off the bench and scored for the second time in three games, finishing off his club's Ligue 1 win over Dijon on Wednesday.

Weah, who scored against Celtic (where he spent time previously on loan from PSG) in Lille's Europa League group finale, tallied in stoppage time Wednesday in impressive fashion. A failed clearance off a backward throw-in popped in the air, and as it looped down, Weah got in position and volleyed home a powerful chance from 20 yards out.

The goal capped Lille's 2–0 win, which keeps the club in first place in Ligue 1. It's a dose of good news that comes at an otherwise difficult moment for the club, which is feeling the financial effects of Ligue 1's TV broadcast deal collapsing. President Gerard Lopez confirmed that a sale of the team is imminent, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic also hampering the club's finances.

On the field, Lille will still be vying for titles on multiple fronts. In addition to leading the league, it advanced to the Europa League round of 32, where it will face Ajax.

As for Weah, he'll hope this run of form continues and translates into more playing time. He was part of the USMNT's November camp and came off the bench against both Wales and Panama.

