Impact Trade for Fire, USA MF Mihailovic

Montreal Impact Trade for USMNT, Chicago Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Impact have acquired midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from the Chicago Fire.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year contract with an option year using targeted allocation money. Mihailovic was entering the final year of his contract.

Montreal is sending Chicago $800,000 in general allocation money and the deal could cost Montreal another $200,000 in future general allocation money if Mihailovic meets certain performance incentives. Chicago will also retain a percentage of a future transfer fee if Mihailovic leaves Montreal for a non-MLS club.

“We’re really happy with the acquisition of this young American international player that fits in our sporting project,” Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. “We add to the roster a creative and versatile player in the attacking department.”

Mihailovic played 73 games with 45 starts in four seasons with Chicago, notching seven goals and 15 assists. The Florida native was signed as a homegrown player from the Chicago Fire academy in 2017.

“Djordje has represented the Fire for nearly a decade and was the first academy player to break into the first team and consistently make an impact,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a statement.

