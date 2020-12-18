SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Lyon Signs Injury-Hit Superstar Ada Hegerberg Through 2024

Author:
Publish date:

LYON, France (AP) — Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg extended her contract with European champion Lyon on Friday.

The club said the 25-year-old Norwegian forward signed a three-year deal through June 2024. Seeing out the contract would complete a decade for Hegerberg at the dominant women’s team in world soccer.

Hegerberg has scored 220 goals in 184 games for Lyon, which has won five Champions League titles, six French leagues and four French Cups since she joined the club.

“Ada is a big personality and we count on her a lot to lead the team,” said Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, describing her as the world’s best female player.

Hegerberg has been sidelined for most of 2020 because of a serious injury to her right knee in January.

She won the inaugural women’s Ballon d’Or prize presented by France Football magazine two years ago.

YOU MAY LIKE

Klopp-Liverpool-Everton
Play
Soccer

Klopp Miffed By Premier League's Stance on Additional Subs

The EPL is the only major league in Europe to have not increased the number of allotted substitutes from three to five.

Ada-Hegerberg-Lyon-Deal
Play
Soccer

Lyon Signs Injury-Hit Star Hegerberg Through 2024

Ada Hegerberg won the first women's Ballon d'Or in 2018 but has been limited by a serious right knee injury.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence
Play
College Football

Championship Weekend Picks: ACC, SEC and More

Our writers' picks are in for all nine title games, plus a few other intriguing matchups.

dCOVkendricks_HZ
Play
NFL

The Vikings' Season Unlike Any Other, Off the Field

Star linebacker Eric Kendricks takes SI behind the scenes for the team's season of social activism.

atlanta-falcons-offseason-outlook-matt-ryan-julio-jones
Play
NFL

2021 Offseason Outlook: Atlanta Falcons

Will the Falcons reload with their long-time stars or turn the page on this era?

houston-texans-offseason-outlook-deshaun-watson
Play
NFL

2021 Offseason Outlook: Houston Texans

Who's calling the shots for the Texans, and how will they rebuild around Deshaun Watson with a lack of draft capital?

cincinnati-bengals-offseason-outlook-zac-taylor-joe-burrow
Play
NFL

2021 Offseason Outlook: Cincinnati Bengals

What does the Bengals' immediate future around Joe Burrow look like?

los-angeles-chargers-offseason-outlook-justin-herbert
Play
NFL

2021 Offseason Outlook: Los Angeles Chargers

How will the Chargers maximize the talent they have around Justin Herbert?