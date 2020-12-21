Morgan to Return to U.S. From Tottenham

Alex Morgan's stay at Tottenham is going to be a short one.

The U.S. women's national team star will return home at the midway point of the Women's Super League season, the club announced on Monday. Morgan has scored two goals—both penalties—in five appearances with Tottenham, where she made her return to action after giving birth to her first child.

“I will be forever grateful to the club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family," Morgan said in a statement. “From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love."

Morgan's NWSL rights are retained by the Orlando Pride, who will surely welcome the opportunity to have the 31-year-old striker for the start of the 2021 NWSL season. She is one of five USWNT stalwarts currently in the WSL, with Man City taking on newly minted USWNT Player of the Year Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle and Man United featuring Tobin Heath and Christen Press. In addition to Morgan's two converted penalties, she also missed a decisive spot kick in a League Cup shootout vs. Arsenal in group play.

“We were delighted at the start of the season when Alex chose us as her club to help regain fitness and take her first steps back into competitive football after giving birth earlier this year," Tottenham head of women's football Heather Cowan said in a statement. “It has been a pleasure to have Alex with us during this period, and the whole squad has taken a lot from working every day with someone at the top of the women's game.

“We wish Alex all the best for the future both at club and international level as she prepares to return back home with her family. She will always be welcome here at Spurs.”

This has been Morgan's second stint in Europe. She spent time with French powerhouse Lyon in 2017, scoring five goals in eight league matches and another seven goals in two French Cup matches.

She took part in the USA's friendly win vs. the Netherlands last month, coming on as a substitute after halftime and becoming the 13th player to represent the USWNT after becoming a mother. She'll continue her attempt to crack Vlatko Andonovski's 18-player Olympic roster stateside, with a January camp slated for next month as the next step in that progression.