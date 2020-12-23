USMNT's Sargent Scores in DFB Pokal Win

Josh Sargent is back on the board for Werder Bremen after a bit of a hiatus.

The 20-year-old U.S. men's national team forward doubled his side's lead against Hannover 96 in the DFB Pokal's second round, en route to a 3-0 victory. Sargent was just about on the offside line when Nikolas Moisander played him through, and he finished from close range for the 32nd-minute strike.

The goal was Sargent's first in nearly two months, with the last coming on Oct. 31 in the Bundesliga against Eintracht Frankfurt–his only league goal in 12 starts this season. It's his second goal in the DFB Pokal competition, with the first coming in the first-round win over fourth-tier Carl Zeiss Jena on Sept. 12.

It's been over a year since Sargent was able to play with the national team, with his last call-up being in November 2019 for the Concacaf Nations League. The pandemic forced the cancellation of much of the international calendar, and when the U.S. was able to gather last month in Europe, local coronavirus protocols in Bremen prevented players from leaving the country and returning without a stringent quarantine process. Sargent had initially been called in by Gregg Berhalter only to be forced to withdraw.

The next time he'll be able to come into national team camp is the next FIFA international window in March 2021.