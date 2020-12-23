SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

USMNT's Josh Sargent Scores for Werder Bremen in DFB Pokal

Author:
Publish date:

Josh Sargent is back on the board for Werder Bremen after a bit of a hiatus.

The 20-year-old U.S. men's national team forward doubled his side's lead against Hannover 96 in the DFB Pokal's second round, en route to a 3-0 victory. Sargent was just about on the offside line when Nikolas Moisander played him through, and he finished from close range for the 32nd-minute strike.

The goal was Sargent's first in nearly two months, with the last coming on Oct. 31 in the Bundesliga against Eintracht Frankfurt–his only league goal in 12 starts this season. It's his second goal in the DFB Pokal competition, with the first coming in the first-round win over fourth-tier Carl Zeiss Jena on Sept. 12.

It's been over a year since Sargent was able to play with the national team, with his last call-up being in November 2019 for the Concacaf Nations League. The pandemic forced the cancellation of much of the international calendar, and when the U.S. was able to gather last month in Europe, local coronavirus protocols in Bremen prevented players from leaving the country and returning without a stringent quarantine process. Sargent had initially been called in by Gregg Berhalter only to be forced to withdraw.

The next time he'll be able to come into national team camp is the next FIFA international window in March 2021.

YOU MAY LIKE

Josh-Sargent-Werder-Bremen-Goal-DFB-Pokal
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Sargent Scores in DFB Pokal Win

The U.S. forward scored Werder Bremen's second goal in a 3-0 win over Hannover 96.

Marvin Lewis
NFL

NFL Rumors: Texans Interested in Ex-Bengals Coach Marvin Lewis

Lewis is finishing his second season as co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State under head coach Herm Edwards.

The top stories from world soccer in 2020
Play
Soccer

The Top Stories From an Atypical Year Across World Soccer

2020 has been full of unprecedented obstacles, sadness, revitalization and triumph, and that's been represented across multiple levels of the beautiful game.

James Harden
Play
NBA

Report: NBA, Rockets Reviewing Video of James Harden at Club

The Houston Rockets are reportedly working with the NBA office to review a video of James Harden at a club.

USATSI_15324363
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Wednesday, December 23rd

SI NBA Fantasy and Gambling analyst Corey Parson breaks down his best bets, top picks and occasionally some DFS thoughts on tonight's 13-game slate.

My Post (31)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Crossover NBA Show: Mailbag! Regular Season Tip-Off Edition

Chris Mannix and Howard Beck on the on the start of the 2021 NBA season and more!

Tim-Weah-Goal-Lille-Montpellier-USMNT
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Weah Scores Another Goal for Lille

Tim Weah's resurgence continues, with the 20-year-old forward scoring his third goal in five matches.

new-york-jets-celebrate-first-win
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Albert Breer Show: Jets Lose By Winning, Brady Quinn, & The Mailbag

Albert on the Jets possibly losing Trevor Lawrence, MVP prospects, fantasy tips and more!