SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

USMNT's Tim Weah Scores Again for Lille

Author:
Publish date:

Tim Weah's run of form for Lille continues.

The 20-year-old U.S. men's national team forward scored his third goal in five matches across all competitions for the Ligue 1 leader, opening the scoring at Montpellier on Wednesday.

Weah, who recently scored in the Europa League vs. Celtic and again in Ligue 1 vs. Dijon, did it again in league play by toeing the offside line before being played through by Xeka. Weah deftly hit a ball off the outside of his right foot in the face of an onrushing goalkeeper, finding the back of the net to make it 1-0 in the 23rd minute.

While the appearance was Weah's 11th in league play this season, the start was his first, a sign that he's not just over the injury woes that have limited his past two seasons but that he's also rounding into a more consistent and productive player for a club with eyes on ending PSG's reign atop the league.

Lille entered the day level on points with Lyon and one point clear of PSG through 16 matches this season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Tim-Weah-Goal-Lille-Montpellier-USMNT
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Weah Scores Another Goal for Lille

Tim Weah's resurgence continues, with the 20-year-old forward scoring his third goal in five matches.

new-york-jets-celebrate-first-win
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Albert Breer Show: Jets Lose By Winning, Brady Quinn, & The Mailbag

Albert on the Jets possibly losing Trevor Lawrence, MVP prospects, fantasy tips and more!

SI-MED-POD-NEW-1400
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The SI Media Podcast: Year-End Roundtable with Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff, Part I

Jimmy Traina, Peter Schrager and Andrew Perloff wrap up 2020 by discussing the highs of lows of sports and media during this crazy year.

My Post (30)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Weak Side Podcast: Trevor Lawrence's (probable) New Destination

Can the Jets still land Trevor? Where is New England going from here? Plus Mark Davis' Albatross and much more!

My Post (29)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Open Floor NBA Podcast: Coaches on the hot seat and Top 100 of 2021 debates

On this episode of SI's NBA show find out which coaches have their jobs on the line, which players are coming and going, MVP predictions, and more!

demarcus-cousins-rockets
Play
NBA

Report: DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall Out for Rockets' Opener

The Rockets open their 2020-21 season against the Thunder on Wednesday night.

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano hosting "A Very Gargano Christmas" for NXT.
Wrestling

NXT's Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano Share Their Christmas Traditions

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano bring "A Very Gargano Christmas" to NXT. Plus, the late Kevin Greene's wrestling legacy.

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) celebrates a touchdown by Washington Football Team running back Peyton Barber (not pictured) against the Seattle Seahawks in. The fourth quarter at FedExField.
Play
NFL

Report: Dwayne Haskins Fined, Stripped of Captainship for COVID Violation

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins apologized after being photographed partying without a mask.