USMNT's Weah Scores Another Goal for Lille

Tim Weah's run of form for Lille continues.

The 20-year-old U.S. men's national team forward scored his third goal in five matches across all competitions for the Ligue 1 leader, opening the scoring at Montpellier on Wednesday.

Weah, who recently scored in the Europa League vs. Celtic and again in Ligue 1 vs. Dijon, did it again in league play by toeing the offside line before being played through by Xeka. Weah deftly hit a ball off the outside of his right foot in the face of an onrushing goalkeeper, finding the back of the net to make it 1-0 in the 23rd minute.

While the appearance was Weah's 11th in league play this season, the start was his first, a sign that he's not just over the injury woes that have limited his past two seasons but that he's also rounding into a more consistent and productive player for a club with eyes on ending PSG's reign atop the league.

Lille entered the day level on points with Lyon and one point clear of PSG through 16 matches this season.