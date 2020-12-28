Slutsky, Rubin Kazan Sing Mariah Carey's Christmas Anthem

Rubin Kazan, Leonid Slutsky Sing Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' ... and, Just Wow

Mariah Carey's greatest achievement with her legendary holiday ballad "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is not setting Spotify's streaming record some two decades-plus after the song was released. It was inspiring ... this.

Leonid Slutsky, the former Russia national team manager and current coach of Russian club Rubin Kazan, and his players put together an elaborate music video set to Mariah's music, and the results are—well, just see for yourself.

This is a karaoke tour de force, full with detailed costumes and set design and a true commitment to the bit.

Rubin Kazan currently sits midtable (13 points off the pace set by Zenit) in the Russian top flight, which is on winter break until the end of February. This performance alone may not get the club the points necessary to break through to the UEFA Champions League, but Eurovision may not be that far off.