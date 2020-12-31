Edinson Cavani Banned for Three Games for Offensive Post

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani Receives Three-Game Ban for Offensive Instagram Post

Author:
Publish date:

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was banned for three games by the English Football Association on Thursday after using a Spanish term for Black people which he said was intended as an affectionate greeting.

Cavani has also been fined 100,000 pounds ($136,500) and ordered to complete face-to-face education after admitting to breaching the FA’s rules.

The FA said the comment was “insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute” and also was an “aggravated breach” because it “included reference, whether express or implied, to color and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

The message was posted by the Uruguayan on Instagram after he scored twice in United’s 3-2 victory at Southampton in October in the Premier League.

“While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent regulatory Commission was required to impose a minimum three-game suspension,” United said in a statement. “The club trusts that the independent Regulatory Commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain player, who joined United as a free agent in October, has already issued an apology.

“Edinson Cavani wasn’t aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologized for the post and to anyone who was offended,” United said. “Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, The FA and the fight against racism in football.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Tetsuya Naito_courtesy NJPW
Play
Wrestling

After Long Climb to the Top, Main Event Belongs to Naito

Tetsuya Naito headlines the first night of the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 15, a two-night affair that is the crown jewel of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s slate of shows each year.

Edinson-Cavani-Racism-Social-Media
Play
Soccer

Edinson Cavani Banned for Three Games for Offensive Post

Cavani was also fined $136,500 for the Instagram post.

kyle-pitts-florida-gators
College Football

Which Underclassmen Have Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft?

See which underclassmen have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

trevor-lawrence-acc-championship
Play
Gambling

2020 Sugar Bowl Best Bets: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State - Vegas Whispers Breakdown, Betting Odds & Preview

Vegas Whispers 2020 Sugar Bowl Breakdown, Betting Odds & Preview!

devonta smith
Play
Gambling

2020 Rose Bowl Best Bets: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame - Vegas Whispers Breakdown, Betting Odds & Preview

Vegas Whispers Rose Bowl Breakdown, Betting Odds & Preview!

kelly-saban-notre-dame-alabama-preview
Play
College Football

Does Notre Dame Have What It Takes to Keep Up With Alabama?

Breaking down the semifinal battle between the Fighting Irish and the Crimson Tide.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence runs vs Ohio State last season
Play
College Football

Will Clemson-Ohio State Rematch Have a Familiar Ending?

Breaking down the semifinal battle between the Buckeyes and Tigers.

tommie-smith-john-carlos
Play
Olympics

Tommie Smith on 1968 Olympic protest with John Carlos

When Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists on the medal podium in protest at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, they had no idea that their actions would spark a legacy of athlete activism. Now 76, Smith discusses the moment as the fight against racism and injustice continues nearly 52 years later.