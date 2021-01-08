SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

FIFA to Trial Concussion Substitutes at Club World Cup

Author:
Publish date:

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA will let teams use concussion substitutes at next month’s Club World Cup in an effort to better protect players with head injuries.

The seven-team tournament in Qatar will be “the first international competition to test” improved concussion protocols in soccer, FIFA said Friday.

FIFA cited a key aim of “reducing the pressure on medical personnel to make a quick assessment” of an injured player on the field.

Players with suspected head injuries can be replaced permanently in Club World Cup games in addition to the team’s five substitutes.

The Club World Cup features title holders from each of the six continental confederations, plus the domestic champion of host Qatar.

The tournament draw will be made on Jan. 19 in Zurich.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15370371
Play
Gambling

2021 NFL Super Wild Card Round - Best Bets Against the Spread From the SI Gambling Team

The SI Gambling team, along with our colleagues at the MMQB share their best bets against the spread for the Super Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

jim harbaugh (1)
College Football

Harbaugh Signs Extension to Remain With Michigan Through 2025 Season

Harbaugh, 57, is 49-22 in his six seasons at Michigan. The Wolverines went 2-4 in an abbreviated 2020 season.

Concussion-Substitute-Trials-IFAB
Play
Soccer

FIFA to Trial Concussion Substitutes at Club World Cup

Players with suspected head injuries can be replaced permanently in Club World Cup games in addition to the team’s five substitutes.

Catarina-Macario-USWNT-Citizenship
Play
Soccer

Top USWNT Prospect Macario Turns Pro

Catarina Macario tallied 63 goals and 47 assists in 68 NCAA matches and won the last two Hermann Trophy awards.

College Football playoff trophy
Play
College Football

CFP Director: National Championship 'Is On' As Scheduled

The update comes one day after Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said his team will "have plenty of players" for the game against the Crimson Tide.

The G League will play its upcoming season in a bubble at Disney.
Play
NBA

G League to Play Season in Orlando Bubble

The G League announced that 18 teams will participate in the 2021 season at Disney World starting in February.

Jacob Blake Protest
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

NBA protests Jacob Blake ruling & Capitol storming | Open Floor

Protests, Jacob Blake and The NBA

ben roethlisberger
Play
Fantasy

Super Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Players and Stacks

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Michael Fabiano review their top values and low ownership options for Super Wild Card round of games on DraftKings.