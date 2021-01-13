Holstein Kiel Stuns Bayern in DFB Pokal on PKs

SI.com
Holstein Kiel Stuns Bayern Munich in DFB Pokal on Penalties

KIEL, Germany (AP) — Second-division team Holstein Kiel knocked Bayern Munich out of the German Cup by beating the defending champion 6-5 on penalties Wednesday after their rescheduled second-round game finished 2-2.

Fin Bartels struck the winning penalty to send the underdogs through after Bayern midfielder Marc Roca saw his spot kick saved by Kiel goalkeeper Ioannis Gelios. The Spanish midfielder was the only player to miss a penalty in the shootout.

It’s Bayern coach Hansi Flick’s first loss in the competition.

The teams had been due to play in December but the game was put back to give Bayern more time to cope with its busy schedule. Kiel is third in Germany’s second division after a draw with St. Pauli and loss to Osnabrück in its last two games.

Flick started with star striker Robert Lewandowski on the bench. But Serge Gnabry, who was back from a shin injury, opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Gelios deflected Thomas Müller’s header to the Bayern forward’s feet.

However, TV replays showed Gnabry was offside when Müller knocked the ball forward. VAR will only come into operation in the next round.

Gnabry went close again in the 26th before Bartels equalized against the run of play in the 37th. Jannik Dehm split the Bayern defense with a through ball and Bartels stayed cool before shooting past Manuel Neuer.

Leroy Sané restored the visitors’ lead with a perfect free kick inside the right post in the 48th, but Bayern was then frustrated by the home side’s committed and well-organized defense.

Gelios did brilliantly to push Jamal Musiala’s effort onto the post and Finn Porath missed a good chance for Kiel at the other end.

Heavy snow had started falling when Hauke Wahl headed in Kiel’s equalizer deep in injury time with the last touch of the ball before the referee blew for extra time.

The Kiel players struggled through the added period but earned the penalty shootout with some dogged defending.

Lewandowski got Bayern off to a successful start and neither side missed until Gelios saved Roca’s effort. Bartels did the rest.

