Leverkusen Signs Fosu-Mensah From Man United

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has signed Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United.

The Bundesliga club said Wednesday that the 23-year-old Fosu-Mensah, whose contract with the English team was due to expire at the end of the season, has signed a deal through June 2024.

“Fosu-Mensah is a technical, quick and physically strong defender who can be used both as a right-back and in the center,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said.

Leverkusen had been searching for a new right-back as injury-prone Lars Bender is ending his career after this season and the injured Santiago Arias’ loan deal from Atlético Madrid is due to expire. Mitchell Weiser, another alternative, is also injured.

Fosu-Mensah, who has made three appearances for the Netherlands, played in only one Premier League game and made two substitute appearances for United this season. In total he made 49 Premier League appearances, including loan spells at Fulham and Crystal Palace. He joined United’s youth setup in 2014 from Ajax.

