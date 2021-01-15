Auckland City Out of FIFA Club World Cup Due to COVID Restrictions

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup
Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Auckland City Pulls Out of FIFA Club World Cup Due to Coronavirus Restrictions

Author:
Publish date:

ZURICH (AP) — Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand have caused next month’s Club World Cup to shrink from seven teams to six.

Auckland City told FIFA on Friday it could no longer represent Oceania at the tournament in Qatar because of the “COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities.”

FIFA said the requirements in New Zealand “in relation to isolation and quarantine” go beyond the soccer body’s remit.

Auckland’s absence means Qatari champion Al-Duhail will get a bye into the second round. The six-team tournament draw will be made at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday.

New Zealand is also working with FIFA to co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Australia.

New Zealand, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has won wide acclaim for combating the pandemic. The nation of 5 million people has registered only 25 deaths because of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

FIFA also praised Qatar, which hosted the latter stages of the Asian Champions League last year.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley on TNT's Inside the NBA
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaq and Chuck Rip James Harden After Forcing Trade to Nets

“If he don’t win this year, it’s a bust. Period.”

derrick henry
Play
Fantasy

The 2,000-Yard Curse: Derrick Henry's Inevitable Steep Decline in 2021

Every back to rush for 2,000 yards suffered a big decline the following season. Is Derrick Henry destined for the same fate?

Wayne-Rooney-Derby-Manager-Win
Play
Soccer

Wayne Rooney Retires, Becomes Derby's Permanent Coach

Rooney had been in a player-interim coach capacity for the club, but will now fully focus on being its manager.

FIFA-Club-World-Cup-Trophy
Play
Soccer

Auckland City Out of FIFA Club World Cup Due to COVID Restrictions

The field in Qatar next month is down to six after the Oceania champion withdrew.

arthur-smith-titans-nfl-rumors
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Falcons Offer HC Job to Arthur Smith

The Falcons finished the 2020 season at 4–12 after firing head coach Dan Quinn in October.

dj-lemahieu-mlb-rumors
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: DJ LeMahieu Nearing Return to Yankees

In 2020, LeMahieu led the majors with a .364 batting average and finished third in voting for the AL MVP award.

devonta smith cast 1
Play
College Football

Inside Alabama's Medical Tent During the National Title Game

For 30 minutes inside this hot, humid medical tent, Alabama’s doctor tried to fix DeVonta Smith's dislocated finger.

dCOVbrowns4
Play
NFL

Positive Vibes in Cleveland? Believe it

How the Browns—yes, the chronically dysfunctional Browns—found inner peace and learned how to win again.