USMNT Prospect Hoppe Scores Fourth Goal in Two Games

USMNT Prospect Matthew Hoppe Scores Fourth Goal in Two Games for Schalke

Last weekend, 19-year-old American striker Matthew Hoppe helped Schalke snap its 30-game winless streak after recording a hat trick in Schalke's 4–0 win over Hoffenheim.

In doing so, he became the first American ever to record a hat trick in the Bundesliga.

On Sunday, Hoppe added another goal to the score sheet, scoring Schalke's first goal of the contest against Eintracht Frankfurt on a 29th-minute equalizer.

The 19-year-old American's goal came just a single minute after Andre Silva scored for Frankfurt.

The California native first joined the German club after he appeared with Barcelona's USA Residency Academy in the summer of 2019.

He chose playing in Germany over attending San Diego State on a soccer scholarship.

Hoppe is one of two Americans with the club, joining Nick Taitague.

"I don't know how to feel," Hoppe said after last week's match. "I'm happy. I'm excited that the team got the win and that I was able to contribute to it."

Frankfurt was up 2-1 after 75 minutes in Sunday's contest.