Matthew Hoppe Hat Trick Snaps Schalke's 30-Game Skid

Schalke snapped its 30-game winless streak thanks to 19-year-old American striker Matthew Hoppe's sterling performance on Saturday.

Hoppe delivered a hat trick, becoming the first American to ever do so in the Bundesliga, in Schalke’s 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Schalke took the lead in the 41st minute with Hoppe's first top-flight goal. He added a second score 15 minutes later as the ball slid into an open net.

The Royal Blues took a 3–0 lead with another Hoppe goal, making him the third American to score a hat trick in a top-five European league after Clint Dempsey (Fulham) and Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).

Schalke’s win ensured the club avoided equalling Tasmania Berlin's all-time winless record in Bundesliga. Amine Harit added three assists and a goal in addition to Hoppe's hat trick.

Hoppe could be the next American youngster to take European soccer by storm. He made his Bundesliga debut on Nov. 28, 2020, in Schalke's 4–1 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Since then, he now has three goals in five Bundesliga appearances for the Royal Blues.

The Los Angeles native first joined the German club from Barcelona's USA Residency Academy in the summer of 2019 following a successful season in the U19s. Hoppe chose Schalke over playing college soccer at San Diego State.

He’s one of two Americans currently at the club, along with Nick Taitague. Weston McKennie is still on the club’s books as well, on loan this season with Juventus. The Italian giant is expected to make his move a permanent one.