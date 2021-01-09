Matthew Hoppe Hat Trick Snaps Schalke's 30-Game Skid

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

USA's Matthew Hoppe Scores Hat Trick to Snap Schalke's 30-Game Winless Streak

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Schalke snapped its 30-game winless streak thanks to 19-year-old American striker Matthew Hoppe's sterling performance on Saturday.

Hoppe delivered a hat trick, becoming the first American to ever do so in the Bundesliga, in Schalke’s 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Schalke took the lead in the 41st minute with Hoppe's first top-flight goal. He added a second score 15 minutes later as the ball slid into an open net.

The Royal Blues took a 3–0 lead with another Hoppe goal, making him the third American to score a hat trick in a top-five European league after Clint Dempsey (Fulham) and Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).

Schalke’s win ensured the club avoided equalling Tasmania Berlin's all-time winless record in Bundesliga. Amine Harit added three assists and a goal in addition to Hoppe's hat trick.

Hoppe could be the next American youngster to take European soccer by storm. He made his Bundesliga debut on Nov. 28, 2020, in Schalke's 4–1 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Since then, he now has three goals in five Bundesliga appearances for the Royal Blues.

The Los Angeles native first joined the German club from Barcelona's USA Residency Academy in the summer of 2019 following a successful season in the U19s. Hoppe chose Schalke over playing college soccer at San Diego State.

He’s one of two Americans currently at the club, along with Nick Taitague. Weston McKennie is still on the club’s books as well, on loan this season with Juventus. The Italian giant is expected to make his move a permanent one.

YOU MAY LIKE

kyle schwarber
Play
MLB

Report: Nationals to Sign Outfielder Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber became a free agent in December after the Cubs non-tendered him.

The Weeknd
Play
NFL

Super Bowl LV Halftime: What You Need to Know

Here's what you need to know about the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

Jan 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; \"Playoff Bound\" is seen on the oculus scoreboard at SoFi Stadium after the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7.
Play
NFL

What to Know About the NFL's New Playoff Format

The NFL expanded its playoffs this season, marking the first big format change in 30 years. Here's a look at the key differences.

matthew-hoppe-hat-trick
Play
Soccer

Matthew Hoppe Hat Trick Snaps Schalke's 30-Game Skid

Schalke defeated Hoffenheim on Saturday to avoid equalling Tasmania Berlin's all-time loss record in Bundesliga.

Screen Shot 2021-01-08 at 10.45.39 PM
Play
Extra Mustard

Lighting Mishap Dims Little Rock's Chance at a Buzzer Beater

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Premature victory lights flash in Lafayette, coaching nuggets around college football and more.

Courtesy Masked Republic_III
Wrestling

Masked Republic Paving New Path in Pro Wrestling

Masked Republic is helping wrestlers manage their brand, negotiate their contracts and expand their influence outside the ring

Oct 6, 2018; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; USA Men's Junior National Team participant Sharife Cooper (38) during minicamp at the U.S. Olympic Training Center.
College Basketball

Auburn's Sharife Cooper Cleared by NCAA, Will Debut Saturday

Cooper has been sidelined all season awaiting word on his eligibility from the NCAA.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will face the Colts in the NFL Wild Card Round.
Play
NFL

How to Watch Colts vs. Bills

Find out how to watch the NFL Wild Card Round matchup between the Colts and Bills on Saturday, Jan. 9.