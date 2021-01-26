SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Will soccer be America's second-most popular sport by 2026?
Will soccer be America's second-most popular sport by 2026?

FIFA Aims to Select 2026 World Cup Host Cities By End of 2021

Author:
Publish date:

Its process delayed by the onset of the pandemic, FIFA now hopes to choose the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico during the final three months of 2021, the governing body announced Tuesday. The selection will follow in-person venue visits, which FIFA intends to carry out starting in July.

“In keeping with FIFA’s policy of following the recommendations of the health authorities in the context of the pandemic, the visits will only take place if the health and safety situation in the host countries allows FIFA to do so,” it said in Tuesday’s statement.

The 2026 World Cup, the first with 48 teams, will be spread across three Canadian cities, three Mexican cities and, most likely, 10 American cities chosen from among 17 candidates.

Those cities and venues are:

USA — Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Baltimore (M&T Bank Stadium), Boston (Gillette Stadium), Cincinnati (Paul Brown Stadium), Dallas (AT&T Stadium), Denver (Empower Field at Mile High), Houston (NRG Stadium), Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium), Los Angeles (Rose Bowl*), Miami (Hard Rock Stadium), Nashville (Nissan Stadium), New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium), Orlando (Camping World Stadium), Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field), San Francisco Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium), Seattle (Lumen Field) and Washington, D.C. (FedEx Field).

*The Rose Bowl was listed in the United Bid's original proposal, but the new SoFi Stadium theoretically could be considered as well.

Canada — Edmonton (Commonwealth Stadium), Montreal (Stade Olympique), Toronto (BMO Field).

Mexico — Guadalajara (Estadio Akron), Mexico City (Estadio Azteca), Monterrey (Estadio BBVA).

Canada and Mexico will host 10 matches each, while the USA will host 60, including the quarterfinals, semifinals and final. The 37-member FIFA Council will select the cities/venues. Among its members are former U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani from Canada.

FIFA said it plans to conduct virtual meetings with representatives from each potential stadium starting at the end of February. Then in April, FIFA and the three host associations will begin having “targeted virtual discussions” with each candidate city.

“While stadiums remain the foundation for the successful hosting of a FIFA World Cup, FIFA considers that providing key infrastructure and services (both sporting and general) and realizing the commercial potential of each venue, as well as in terms of sustainability, human rights and event legacy, is of the utmost importance,” FIFA said.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15473747
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Tuesday Betting Preview: Grab the Points for Oklahoma vs. Texas

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on key matchups from the SEC and Big 12 Conference on his Tuesday college basketball betting card.

Patrick Mahomes at the line of scrimmage during the AFC title game win over the Bills
Play
NFL

Those Old, Hard-Luck Chiefs Know: This Team Is Different

On the eve of what could be the NFL’s next dynasty, the architect, star linebacker and reliable kicker from some very good Chiefs teams past know what they’re witnessing.

Metlife-Stadium-World-Cup-2026
Play
Soccer

FIFA Aims to Select 2026 World Cup Host Cities By End of 2021

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted across North America, with FIFA's planning process delayed by the pandemic.

kobe-bryant-portrait
Play
NBA

Reflecting on Kobe Bryant's Death A Year Later

A year after losing Bryant in a tragic accident, The Crossover staff reflects on the day and covering the news.

brown thumb
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Bell, Bucs' Brown Expected to Play in SB

Le'Veon Bell missed the Chiefs' AFC championship win over the Bills and Antonio Brown missed the Bucs' NFC championship win over the Packers.

Gonzaga's Corey Kispert
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: SI's First Look at Field of 68

More than halfway through the season, it's time to start looking ahead to March Madness 2021.

tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Ratings Increase for AFC, NFC Championship Games

Fox and CBS drew big viewership numbers for Bucs-Packers and Bills-Chiefs.

Thomas Tuchel pointing his finger
Play
Soccer

What Chelsea Is Getting in Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea has pivoted—again—after firing Frank Lampard and hiring Tuchel to coach the club. Can he be the answer?