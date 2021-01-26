Tempers Flare Between Ibrahimović, Lukaku in Milan Derby

Things got tense in the Coppa Italia edition of the Milan derby when AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimović and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku got into a heated altercation in their riveting quarterfinal match at the San Siro on Tuesday.

It started when Lukaku was upset with AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli for a foul at the end of the first half that eventually led to Lukaku and Ibrahimovic–former teammates at Manchester United–butting heads. Both players had to be restrained and could be seen hurling expletives at one another.

Lukaku was especially fuming and at one point can be heard accusing Ibrahimović of talking about his mother and proceeded to insult Ibrahimović's wife as well. Both players were dealt yellow cards as a result of the ugly exchange (Warning: graphic language).

Things took a turn in the 58th minute, when Ibrahimović, who had opened the scoring, was given a second yellow card for tripping defender Aleksandar Kolarov and was ejected from the match.

Later in the second half, Inter earned a penalty, which Lukaku converted to make it 1-1, and his side enjoyed the last laugh and won, 2–1, after Christian Eriksen sealed it on stoppage time free kick.

Inter, which trails AC Milan by two points in the Serie A table, will face either Juventus or SPAL in the semifinals next month as it continues the quest to win its first domestic cup title since 2011.