How to Watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool

There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
Tottenham vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online, TV, Lineups

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Some five weeks ago, Tottenham and Liverpool played with first place on the line. Now they're both jockeying just to stay in the mix for the top four.

The two Premier League powers meet in London on Thursday, with both having hit some rough patches in form. The dip has been harsher for Liverpool, which is winless in its last five league games (0-2-3) and has not scored in its last four. The skid has dumped the defending champions from first place into fifth, a point behind West Ham (albeit with this game in hand) and seven behind league-leading Manchester City.

Tottenham, meanwhile, sits in sixth, a point behind Liverpool while having played one game fewer. Since falling to Liverpool on Dec. 16, Spurs are 2-1-2 in the league.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, Universo

Live StreamYou can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Lineups:

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg; Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son; Kane. 

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Henderson, Robertson; Thiago, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mané, Firmino.

When the two sides met at Anfield, they traded first-half goals, with Mohamed Salah's opener being answered by Son Heung-min. Tottenham tried to defend-and-counter its way to the win, but it was Roberto Firmino who emerged as the hero, heading home a corner kick in the 90th minute to secure the three points that, at the time, returned Liverpool to its place atop the table.

Jose Mourinho made some interesting comments after the match, insisting to his counterpart Jurgen Klopp that the better team did not win despite the statistics (and scoreboard) telling a different story. Thursday's rematch will provide another opportunity for Tottenham to back up its manager's talk.

