Liverpool's Second Straight Home Loss Derails Its Title Defense

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table

Liverpool's Second Straight Home Loss Threatens to Derail Its Title Defense

Author:
Publish date:

After going 68 Premier League games unbeaten at Anfield, Liverpool has slumped to back-to-back losses at the stadium that was its impenetrable stronghold for nearly four years.

The latest defeat — to lowly Brighton — left the champions’ title defense on the brink of collapse.

Just like against Burnley two weeks ago, Liverpool was beaten 1-0 by a team battling to avoid relegation. Jurgen Klopp’s team dropped seven points behind leader Manchester City, which has a game in hand and is on a nine-match winning streak.

City is the next visitor to Anfield, on Sunday. A win for Pep Guardiola’s team may effectively knock Liverpool out of the title race — with more than three months of the season remaining.

Seeking to regain the title it relinquished to Liverpool last season, City produced another dominant display in overwhelming Burnley in a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor.

That restored City’s three-point advantage over second-place Manchester United, which won 9-0 over Southampton on Tuesday. City has played a game less than United, too.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling scored first-half goals as City won a 13th straight game in all competitions — a run of victories stretching back to Dec. 15.

While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool’s issues in defense continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk. They weren’t helped by goalkeeper Alisson Becker missing out against Brighton because of an illness.

The title might soon be gone for Liverpool, and a place in the top four is hardly guaranteed.

The Reds are in fourth place but only two points ahead of fifth-place West Ham, which won 3-1 at Aston Villa. Everton is two points further back in sixth after beating Leeds 2-1.

Leicester moved above Liverpool into third place with a 2-0 win at Fulham.

YOU MAY LIKE

Barcelona-Alba-Griezmann-Copa
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Survives to Reach Copa Semis in Extra-Time Thriller

Barcelona trailed 2-0 in the 88th minute and wound up winning, 5-3, in extra time.

Alex Colomé pitches against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Play
MLB

Report: Twins Sign Closer Alex Colomé to 1-Year Deal

Colomé, 32, saved 42 games for the White Sox over the past two seasons, with a 2.27 ERA in 83.1 innings.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Three footballs on a field
Play
NFL

Report: Over 20 Chiefs Had Appointments With Barber Who Tested Positive

Patrick Mahomes was among more than 20 Chiefs players who had an appointment with a team barber who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Brighton-Liverpool
Play
Soccer

Liverpool's Second Straight Home Loss Derails Its Title Defense

With Man City visiting Anfield next, it's rapidly become do-or-die time for the reigning Premier League champions.

patrick-mahomes-texas-tech
Play
NFL

Mahomes Details 'Infinity ERA' as Texas Tech Pitcher

Mahomes allowed three earned runs and failed to record an out in his lone appearance as a Texas Tech pitcher.

Iowa's logo is seen at Kinnick Stadium
College

Iowa Introduces NIL Bill Targeted for Summer 2021

Athletes at Iowa and Iowa State were integral in crafting the legislation, which is bipartisan in nature.

Sean-payton-drew-brees
NFL

Payton Expects Brees Decision 'In the Next Week or Two'

Payton added he hopes to see New Orleans re-sign Jameis Winston for the 2021 s