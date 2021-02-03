SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright

USA's Tim Weah Scores Again for Ligue 1 Leader Lille

Author:
Publish date:

U.S. men's national team forward Tim Weah helped Lille keep its hold on first place in Ligue 1 with this third league goal of the season.

Weah finished off a clinical counterattack in the club's 3-0 win over Bordeaux on Wednesday, scoring the club's second goal that provided insurance before Canadian international Jonathan David finished off the result.

It was David's incisive ball that made the play happen, with the 21-year-old curling a precise pass from the left wing to Luiz Araujo. The substitute laid it off to his right, where Weah had held his run to remain onside before finishing into an empty net.

The thee goals are tied for Weah's single-season high with one club, following his 2018-19 performance on loan from PSG with Celtic. (He had scored one goal with PSG prior to his loan that season). The 20-year-old battled injuries for most of last season but has rediscovered his form, making the most of his opportunities when given them this season. In his four starts in all competitions, he's scored three times.

Weah returned to the U.S. national team for November friendlies against Wales and Panama, appearing as a substitute in both matches, and he'll be in the picture for a potential recall in March, when the U.S. is next slated to gather.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bucs receiver Antonio Brown sits on the bench during a game against the Lions
Play
NFL

Antonio Brown Still Doesn’t Get It

Meeting with the media, the Bucs receiver didn’t show any sign of contrition regarding his past behavior. Rather, he seems to think he’s the victim.

Marty Schottenheimer with the Chiefs
Play
NFL

Marty Schottenheimer Moved to Facility Due to Health Complications

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2014

Keyontae Johnson on the sidelines against LSU
Play
College Basketball

UF Concluded Keyontae Johnson's Collapse Not COVID-19 Related

UF shared testing and images with health experts across the country

khris-middleton-bucks-heat
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Wednesday, February 3rd

SI Gambling's Corey Parson breaks down his Wednesday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props, and more.

Ben and Jerry's 2
NFL

Kapernick Mural, Billboards Unveiled in Tampa Ahead of Super Bowl

Ben & Jerry's helped sponsor a mural and billboards dedicated to Kaepernick's activism against police violence and racism in America.

nfl-super-bowl-tom-brady-bill-belichick-patriots-competing
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Are Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Competing With Each Other?

As debates rage on about who deserves credit for the Patriots' success, those close to Brady and Belichick weigh in on whether they're still keeping score.

Eden-Hazard-Injury-Real-Madrid
Play
Soccer

Eden Hazard Out Injured Again

The beleaguered Real Madrid star could miss up to a month with another injury.

USATSI_15491053
Play
Gambling

2021 College Basketball Conference Odds and Futures Update - Virginia Tech and Oklahoma to the Moon!

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo reviews the latest NCAA basketball conference betting odds as well as the updated futures market for the National Championship.