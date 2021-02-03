U.S. men's national team forward Tim Weah helped Lille keep its hold on first place in Ligue 1 with this third league goal of the season.

Weah finished off a clinical counterattack in the club's 3-0 win over Bordeaux on Wednesday, scoring the club's second goal that provided insurance before Canadian international Jonathan David finished off the result.

It was David's incisive ball that made the play happen, with the 21-year-old curling a precise pass from the left wing to Luiz Araujo. The substitute laid it off to his right, where Weah had held his run to remain onside before finishing into an empty net.

The thee goals are tied for Weah's single-season high with one club, following his 2018-19 performance on loan from PSG with Celtic. (He had scored one goal with PSG prior to his loan that season). The 20-year-old battled injuries for most of last season but has rediscovered his form, making the most of his opportunities when given them this season. In his four starts in all competitions, he's scored three times.

Weah returned to the U.S. national team for November friendlies against Wales and Panama, appearing as a substitute in both matches, and he'll be in the picture for a potential recall in March, when the U.S. is next slated to gather.