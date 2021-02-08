Pogba Out 'A Few Weeks' for Manchester United

SI.com
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be out for “a few weeks” because of a thigh injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Monday.

The France international was forced off near the end of the first half of United’s 3-3 draw against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

“Paul has been very important for us and we’re not going to take any risks,” said Solskjaer, speaking ahead of United’s FA Cup fifth-round match against West Ham on Tuesday. “A few weeks, definitely.”

After a slow start to the season, Pogba has been enjoying some of his best form since returning to United in 2016 for a second spell at the club, scoring winning goals against Burnley and Fulham last month to help the team stay in contention for the league title.

“Paul was really finding his form and enjoying his football,” Solskjaer said.

“We’ve been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can’t moan too much.”

