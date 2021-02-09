Soccer Player Joins Record 30th Club of Career

Forward Sebastian Abreu has signed with Brazilian outfit Athletic Club MG, his 30th club in nearly 30 years as a professional.

The 44-year-old former Uruguay international has played in 11 different countries and set a Guinness world record in 2017 when he joined Chilean side Audax Italiano, his 26th career club.

"How do I feel physically? Let the ball roll and see," the striker said after joining Athletic Club MG, according to ESPN. "The commitment and will is there. If I am on the field it is because I have the conditions, but the most important thing was what the coach said when he did a scout evaluation, looking at the 90-minute tapes and seeing that I can help Athletic."

Athletic Club MG was recently promoted to First Division. Abreu, who last represented Uruguayan side Boston River as a player-coach, said the Brazilian side's promotion weighed into his decision to sign with the club.

Abreu is known as "El Loco" (which translates to "The Madman" in English) and made his senior debut with Uruguay's Defensor Sporting in 1994. He represented Uruguay in two World Cups and helped his country win the 2011 Copa America.