SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Was Luis Suarez's 2010 World Cup Handball An Act of Heroic Sacrifice?
Was Luis Suarez's 2010 World Cup Handball An Act of Heroic Sacrifice?

Sebastian Abreu Joins 30th Club of His Career, Extending His Own Record

Author:
Publish date:

Forward Sebastian Abreu has signed with Brazilian outfit Athletic Club MG, his 30th club in nearly 30 years as a professional. 

The 44-year-old former Uruguay international has played in 11 different countries and set a Guinness world record in 2017 when he joined Chilean side Audax Italiano, his 26th career club. 

"How do I feel physically? Let the ball roll and see," the striker said after joining Athletic Club MG, according to ESPN. "The commitment and will is there. If I am on the field it is because I have the conditions, but the most important thing was what the coach said when he did a scout evaluation, looking at the 90-minute tapes and seeing that I can help Athletic."

Athletic Club MG was recently promoted to First Division. Abreu, who last represented Uruguayan side Boston River as a player-coach, said the Brazilian side's promotion weighed into his decision to sign with the club. 

Abreu is known as "El Loco" (which translates to "The Madman" in English) and made his senior debut with Uruguay's Defensor Sporting in 1994. He represented Uruguay in two World Cups and helped his country win the 2011 Copa America.

YOU MAY LIKE

NFL Logo
NFL

NFL Releases Final 2020 COVID-19 Testing Numbers

A total of 959,860 COVID-19 tests were administered since Aug. 1.

lebron-james-tom-bady
NBA

LeBron Calls Brady's Seventh Super Bowl 'Inspiring'

James only needs two championships to match Michael Jordan, but he'd need a third ring to equal the NFL's GOAT.

Sebastian Abreu with teammates
Play
Soccer

Soccer Player Joins Record 30th Club of Career

Uruguayan striker Sebastian Abreu, 44, has played professional soccer in three different decades and in 11 different countries.

renee-montgomery-change-agents
Play
WNBA

Renee Montgomery Retires From WNBA After 11 Seasons

Two-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery is retiring after 11 seasons in the league.

USC basketball player Evan Mobley
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Who's Helping Their Tournament Case?

The weekend's action has some teams on the rise in our projected field, while others continue to stumble.

Cristiano-Ronaldo-Inter-Juventus
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Juventus vs. Inter, Coppa Italia

The two Serie A powers meet in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

mlb-ball
Play
MLB

Deadening the Baseball? MLB's Done It Before

The sport has a long and twisted relationship when it comes to manipulating the baseball.

USATSI_15504630 (1)
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Tuesday Betting Preview: Bank on Alabama and Texas Tech to Cover

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on key matchups from the SEC and Big 12 Conference on his Tuesday college basketball betting card.