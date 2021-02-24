Dele Alli Connects for Majestic Bicycle Kick Goal in UEL

A day after Olivier Giroud's bicycle kick heroics for Chelsea, another London club featured an acrobatic goal on the European stage.

Dele Alli scored on a sensational overhead kick for Tottenham in the second leg of its Europa League round-of-32 series with Austria's Wolfsberger AC, giving Spurs a comfortable 5-1 aggregate lead and perhaps putting himself in better standing with manager José Mourinho after being largely bench fodder during the Premier League season.

The English midfielder worked a give-and-go with Matt Doherty, bouncing the return pass up to himself before connecting for the bicycle kick.

He added an assist early in the second half, setting up Carlos Vinicius for Tottenham's second of the day in the 50th minute. The goal, meanwhile, was Alli's third in the Europa League this season, which is where the bulk of his playing time has come. He's appeared just six times for a total of 114 minutes in the Premier League this season and was rumored to be in talks regarding a loan to PSG–where he would've linked up with ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino–only for the move to stall out prior to the January transfer window deadline.

Tottenham is well on its way to the Europa League's round of 16, and winning the competition may be the club's best shot at securing a Champions League berth for next season. Spurs sit ninth in the Premier League, nine points out of the top four, after losing five of their last six league matches.