How to Watch Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad

There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
Manchester United has one foot in the Europa League's round of 16 and looks to finish the job vs. Real Sociedad on Thursday at Old Trafford.

Man United won the first leg by a lopsided 4-0 margin, all but putting away its Spanish opposition. Bruno Fernandes scored twice, while Marcus Rashford and Daniel James provided the extra cushion in the first leg.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMas

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch it via CBS All Access.

Man United is unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions and enters the second leg on the heels of a 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils trail rival Manchester City by 10 points in the Premier League title race but sit six points clear in the top four and the quest to secure a place in next season's Champions League. Winning the Europa League would also clinch a berth in the 2021-22 Champions League.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, bounced back from its loss to United with a 4-0 win of its own, taking out its frustrations on Deportivo Alaves in La Liga. The Basque side sits fifth in Spain's top flight, seven points behind fourth-place Sevilla (which has a game in hand), and its Europa League dreams are all but extinguished. It does still have a trophy to play for, though, with the postponed 2020 Copa del Rey final vs. rival Athletic Bilbao slated to be played on April 3.

