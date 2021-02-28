U.S. Soccer No Longer Requires Players Stand For Anthem

The U.S. Soccer Federation National Council voted to repeal Policy 604-1 at Saturday's annual general meeting. The policy required players to stand for the national anthem.

The vote to repeal the policy received 71.34% of the weighed vote, according to ESPN. Though it had already been repealed in June, it still required an official vote.

The policy was originally passed in 2017 and read "All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented."

The policy was introduced as a response to midfielder Megan Rapinoe, who took a knee during the national anthem in 2016 to show solidarity and support for NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick protested police brutality and racism in America by kneeling during the national anthem while with the 49ers.

When discourse and comments were being made against the repeal of the policy during the meeting, USSF president Cindy Parlow weighed in.

"This is about the athletes' and our staff's right to peacefully protest racial inequalities and police brutality," Parlow said. "So I urge our membership to please support our staff and our athletes on this policy."