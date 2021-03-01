SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Injury Could Keep Him Out vs. Man United in Europa League

Author:
Publish date:

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović is out again with an injury and could miss his side’s Europa League match against Manchester United.

Ibrahimović had to come off on Sunday in the second half of a 2-1 win at Roma after injuring a muscle in his left thigh. The Swedish forward will be re-evaluated in 10 days — the date of the trip to Old Trafford for the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 against his former club.

The 39-year-old Ibrahimović will definitely be out for the Serie A matches against Udinese and Hellas Verona before then. He could also miss the league match against Napoli on March 14 and the return match against Manchester United four days later.

It is a fourth spell on the sidelines for Ibrahimović this season after testing positive for the coronavirus and two other injuries to his left leg.

Ibrahimović has nevertheless scored 14 goals in as many league matches to help Milan to second on the table, four points behind city rival Inter Milan.

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Herman after the Alamo Bowl.
NFL

Tom Herman Hired as an Offensive Analyst For The Bears

Herman was let go by the Longhorns in January after posting a 7-3 record in 2020.

Jamaica-USMNT-Friendly
Play
Soccer

USMNT to Face Jamaica in Austria

The friendly will be the first of two the U.S. plays overseas in March, with the second coming against Northern Ireland.

Zlatan-Ibrahimovic-Injury-AC-Milan-Man-United
Play
Soccer

Zlatan Injury Could Keep Him From Facing Man United

AC Milan is playing Manchester United in the Europa League's last 16, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic may not be fit to face his former club.

The first Forde Minutes edition of March
Play
College Basketball

Forde Minutes: Committee Questions, Tourney Movers

Plus breakdowns and predictions of the first wave of men's conference tournaments this week.

jj-watt-arizona-cardinals-jersey
Play
NFL

The Cardinals Got the Better of the Texans Again

Houston’s continued implosion is old news by this point, but the Cardinals are big winners by again being ready to pounce.

Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LV
Play
NFL

Mahomes will be Ready for Training Camp After Surgery

Mahomes underwent surgery on his foot on Feb. 10 and is expected to be ready for training camp in June.

LeBron James's sneakers, a gift from Kobe Bryant
Play
NBA

LeBron's Game-Worn Sneakers from Kobe Sell for $156K

Kobe Bryant gave LeBron James the sneakers in 2002 when the Lakers star met the then high schooler.

USMNT's Zack Steffen, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie
Play
Soccer

Projecting USMNT's Roster for the Final Tune-Ups

The matches will start to truly count in a few months, leaving the March FIFA window for Gregg Berhalter to assess who is at his disposal.