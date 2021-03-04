SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Is Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo a True Rivalry?
Is Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo a True Rivalry?

Athletic Bilbao Will Play in 2 Copa Del Rey Finals in a 2-Week Span

Author:
Publish date:

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao will have a chance to win two Copa del Rey titles in a two-week span next month.

The Basque Country club reached this season’s final on Thursday by defeating Levante 2-1 in extra time, setting up an April 17 final against Barcelona, which advanced past Sevilla on Wednesday.

First, on April 3, Athletic will face Basque rival Real Sociedad in last season’s final, which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Álex Berenguer scored the winner seven minutes into the second half of extra time to eliminate Levante, which was trying to reach its first Copa final. The teams drew 1-1 in regulation, repeating the score from the first leg in Bilbao.

This season’s final will feature the two most successful Copa clubs. Barcelona is looking for a record 31st title, while Athletic will try to lift the trophy for the 24th time.

Athletic beat Barcelona in the 2015 final for its last Copa title. Barcelona won the tournament for the last time in 2018.

Levante had not reached the semifinals since 1935.

Both teams missed chances to score a winner in regulation, and Berenguer decided the game with a shot from outside the area that deflected off a defender and hit the post before going into the net.

Roger Martí had put the hosts ahead with a goal from close range in the 17th, and Athletic equalized with a penalty converted by Raúl García in the 30th.

The teams also met in Valencia last weekend in the Spanish league, drawing 1-1.

Athletic hasn’t lost in its last six matches in all competitions, but earned only one other victory during that streak — at Cádiz in the Spanish league. The other four matches had also ended in 1-1 draws.

Levante won a 1937 tournament that replaced the Copa del Rey during the Civil War, but the Spanish soccer federation doesn’t recognize it as a Copa title.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Garnett screaming from the sidelines.
Play
NBA

Kevin Garnett's Bid to Buy T-Wolves 'Is Over'

Garnett said Thursday he will not be involved in the team's ownership bid moving forward.

atlanta-falcons-stadium-socially-distanced
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Falcons' Terry Fontenot on Being a First-Time GM

As the NFL goes through its second straight summer affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, first-time general managers still have to settle into their new roles.

collin gillespie
College Basketball

Villanova PG Collin Gillespie Out for Season With Torn MCL

Gillespie, who leads Villanova in assists and is the team's second-leading scorer, suffered the injury to his left knee in Wednesday's win over Creighton.

Athletic Bilbao reaches the Copa del Rey final
Play
Soccer

Athletic Bilbao Will Play in 2 Copa Del Rey Finals in a 2-Week Span

The delayed 2020 final will take place April 3, while the club will face Barcelona in the 2021 final on April 17.

Sep 26, 2020; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Les Miles during the game between the Bears and the Jayhawks at McLane Stadium.
College Football

LSU Warned Les Miles After 2013 Sexual Harassment Probe

In 2013, Les Miles was accused of texting female student workers on a burner phone, driving them alone to his condo and kissing a student.

Erwin Tumiri survives second deadly crash
Play
Soccer

Chapecoense Plane Crash Survivor Escapes Death Again

An aircraft technician who survived a 2016 plane crash that killed 19 Chapecoense players walked away from a deadly bus crash in Bolivia

Chelsea's Mason Mount and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino
Play
Soccer

Top-4 Chasing Chelsea, Liverpool Trend in Opposite Directions

Chelsea's win over Liverpool was further confirmation of a Blues side continuing to build under Thomas Tuchel and a Reds side in an astonishingly fast decline.

everything-known-space-jam-2.jpg
Play
NBA

Here's everything we know about 'Space Jam 2'

The Looney Tunes are returning to the basketball court. Here's everything we know about LeBron's addition to the Space Jam franchise.