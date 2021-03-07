How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid

All eyes in La Liga will be on Madrid this weekend as Real Madrid head to the Wanda Metropolitano hoping to rein in the title ambitions of its crosstown rival Atlético Madrid.

Despite Atlético's rise to the top of the La Liga table, Real Madrid continued to dominate the Madrid derby with a 2-0 win in December, thanks to an early goal from Casemiro and an unlucky own goal attributed to Atlético keeper Jan Oblak.

Atlético have not won a league match against Los Blancos since 2016, but Real had the last laugh that season by defeating Atlético on penalty kicks in the Champions League final.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS USA, beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

While Atlético entered the weekend sitting atop the table on 58 points, five points above Barcelona and Real with a game in hand, a difficult three-match winless stretch in February revealed the cracks in manager Diego Simeone's system. However, Atlético has turned the Wanda Metropolitano into a fortress; Los Colchoneros have only lost two home games in all competitions this season (back-to-back losses against Chelsea and Levante in mid-February).

Meanwhile, Real Madrid didn't lose a single match in February, earning 16 out of a possible 18 points to gain ground on Atlético. A win on Sunday would cut Atlético's lead to two points, but manager Zinedine Zidane will have to get creative with his lineup with Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal still out. Karim Benzema is expected to feature in some capacity while Eden Hazard could also be involved, but the attacking duo is still not 100% match fit.