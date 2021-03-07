Fulham Deals Liverpool 6th Straight Home Loss

SI.com
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool slumped to a sixth straight Anfield loss on Sunday when Fulham’s 1-0 victory deepened the Premier League champions’ struggles.

Much of the pre-match discussion had been about Mohamed Salah’s reaction to being substituted in Thursday’s loss to Chelsea. The week got worse for the striker when he was caught dithering in possession inside his own penalty area. Mario Lemina seized his chance to drive a shot across goalkeeper Alisson Becker and inside the far post for his first Fulham goal in the 45th minute.

Liverpool had been enjoyed a 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the league until losing to Burnley in January.

The latest loss left Liverpool in seventh place — 22 points behind leader Manchester City, which was hosting Manchester United later Sunday. Fulham is now only in the relegation zone on goal difference, although having played a game more than 17th-place Brighton.

