How to Watch Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig

Following a 2-0 away win in the first leg in Budapest, Liverpool will host RB Leipzig from the comforts of home in ... Budapest. Due to coronavirus restrictions in Germany, RB Leipzig would have been subject to a two-week quarantine upon its return from Anfield, forcing Liverpool to find an alternate site to host the return leg.

Liverpool may actually prefer to play a home game somewhere other than Anfield, where it has lost six straight league games for the first time in club history. In fact, the defending Premier League champions haven't won a single game at Anfield in 2021 and are coming off a dismal 1-0 loss to relegation candidate Fulham over the weekend.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavisión

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Seven points behind the top four and ousted from the FA Cup by historic rival Manchester United, Liverpool's last chance at salvaging this season lies in the Champions League. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored within five minutes of each other in the first leg against RB Leipzig, but neither player has scored since.

The 2018-19 Champions League winners' injury problems continue to mount as they will be without captain Jordan Henderson on Wednesday while Roberto Firmino also looks like a doubt after missing training this week due to a knee injury.

RB Leipzig aren't to be overlooked and have vaulted into second place in the Bundesliga, just two points behind Bayern Munich, after winning its last eight domestic fixtures. USMNT winger Tyler Adams will be one to watch in a big game after his winner in last season's Champions League quarterfinals against Atlético Madrid.

