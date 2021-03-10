How to Watch Manchester United vs. AC Milan

SI.com
SOCCER
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?
Manchester United vs. AC Milan Live Stream: Watch Europa League Online, TV Channel, Time

The upcoming meeting between Manchester United and AC Milan is easily one of the most tantalizing Europa League round of 16 fixtures in recent memory, but not all the stars will be out at Old Trafford in Thursday's first leg. 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the Red Devils will be without starting goalkeeper David De Gea and midfielder Paul Pogba while Marcus Rashford looks unlikely to feature after suffering an ankle injury in Manchester United's 2-0 win over rival Manchester City this weekend. 

How to Watch:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMás

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Rashford trails only Erling Haaland for most goals in European competition this season with seven, and United may have to get creative to find his replacement with Edinson Cavani also emerging as an injury doubt.

AC Milan has plenty of injury problems of its own, the biggest being leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimović. The 39-year-old Swedish star has defied his age with 14 goals to lead AC Milan this season, but he's also been a lightning rod for controversy

The Athletic reports that Ibrahimović will not be available to make his return to Old Trafford due to a thigh injury suffered at the end of February. Nonetheless, it will still be billed as a showdown of two European powers who have returned to the spotlight this season—both clubs currently sit in second in their domestic leagues behind their crosstown rivals Inter Milan and Manchester City, respectively. 

