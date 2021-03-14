Erik Lamela Scores Goal of the Year Contender

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela etched a permanent mark in the North London Derby highlight reel with his incredible Rabona goal in the first half against Arsenal on Sunday.

In the 33rd minute, Lamela sprinted into the penalty area looking to create a passing lane for teammate Lucas Moura, who appeared to mistime his pass. Rather than attempting a shot around two defenders with his weaker right foot, Lamela flicked his left foot behind his right and struck a low shot through the legs of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey that settled perfectly into the bottom corner of the goal.

The Argentina international would have never had his shot at glory if not for an early injury to Spurs star Heung-Min Son, who left the game in the 19th minute with a hamstring problem. The goal ends Lamela's lengthy Premier League goalscoring drought that dates back to September 2019.

Lamela has a knack for scoring Rabonas throughout his career, also scoring an impressive curling effort in the Europa League against Greek side Asteras in 2014. But his stunner at the Emirates Stadium against a fierce rival in Arsenal will surely land him on the FIFA Puskás Award shortlist for most beautiful goal.