Erik Lamela Scores Goal of the Year Contender

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?

Tottenham's Erik Lamela Scores Goal of the Year Candidate With Rabona

Author:
Publish date:

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela etched a permanent mark in the North London Derby highlight reel with his incredible Rabona goal in the first half against Arsenal on Sunday. 

In the 33rd minute, Lamela sprinted into the penalty area looking to create a passing lane for teammate Lucas Moura, who appeared to mistime his pass. Rather than attempting a shot around two defenders with his weaker right foot, Lamela flicked his left foot behind his right and struck a low shot through the legs of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey that settled perfectly into the bottom corner of the goal. 

The Argentina international would have never had his shot at glory if not for an early injury to Spurs star Heung-Min Son, who left the game in the 19th minute with a hamstring problem. The goal ends Lamela's lengthy Premier League goalscoring drought that dates back to September 2019. 

Lamela has a knack for scoring Rabonas throughout his career, also scoring an impressive curling effort in the Europa League against Greek side Asteras in 2014. But his stunner at the Emirates Stadium against a fierce rival in Arsenal will surely land him on the FIFA Puskás Award shortlist for most beautiful goal.

YOU MAY LIKE

Top 200 NFL Free Agents for 2021
Play
NFL

The NFL's Top 200 Free Agents

From Trent Williams to Josh Bynes and everyone in between, a look at the best unrestricted free agents on the market this offseason.

Boca-Juniors-River-Plate
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

The two Argentine rivals go head-to-head in the Copa de la Liga Profesional on Sunday, March 14.

Pelicans Logo
NBA

Report: Several Pelicans Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

While the majority of players on the team who were eligible reportedly received the shot, not every player did.

Erik Lamela scores against Arsenal
Play
Soccer

Erik Lamela Scores Goal of the Year Contender

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela scored a goal to remember with his Rabona in the North London Derby against Arsenal.

Benardrick McKinney
Play
NFL

Report: Texans Trade Pro Bowl LB to Dolphins

The Houston Texans are trading Pro Bowl linebacker Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for linebacker Shaq Lawson.

Georgetown's Dante Harris points to the sky
Play
College Basketball

Who's In, Out of SI's Projected NCAA Tournament Field?

Saturday's bid thievery put pressure on the bubble before the final games before the Big Dance tip off.

Virgil van Dijk injured against Everton
Play
Soccer

Klopp: van Dijk, Gomez 'Unlikely' to Be Fit for Euros

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said there are no indications that Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will be available for this summer's Euros.

marvin hagler
Boxing

Remembering the Marvelous Marvin Hagler

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who died at 66 on Saturday, was part of some of the most memorable fights in boxing history.